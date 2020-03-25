UPDATE: Manslaughter Charges Laid after Drug Overdose in Windsor

A Windsor woman faces manslaughter charges after allegedly providing drugs that resulted in a fatal overdose.

Sergeant Steve Betteridge says it's the first time Windsor Police Service has charged a person that allegedly provided drugs that caused a fatality.

Betteridge says police responded to a "sudden death" at an undisclosed residence on Feb. 26 – the man was pronounced dead at the scene and the investigation was handed over to the Major Crimes Branch.

"Every sudden death is investigated, in this case it turned out that we believed there was a criminal aspect involved and our job is to have the offender arrested and charged and that's exactly what we've done," he says.



Investigators determined a fentanyl overdose was the cause of death and identified a woman suspected of providing the drugs to the victim.

Betteridge says she was arrested without incident on Thursday March 20.

He tells AM800 News the arrest shows police are serious when it comes to protecting the public.

"I think all of our community understands a manslaughter charge is a very serious charge; coupled with the fact that this is connected to drug trafficking and the opioid crisis," added Betteridge.

Betteridge says police will not stand by while drug dealers prey on those suffering from addiction.

"If someone is taking advantage of that, if someone is trafficking illicit drugs to that person and a death is the result of that, there is the possibility of you being charged and being held responsible," he says.

Amie Decker is charged with manslaughter and trafficking a controlled Substance.

The 32 year old is also charged with failing to comply with a release order.