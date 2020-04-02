UPDATE: Michigan K-12 Schools Closed for Remainder of School Year

K-12 schools in Michigan will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019/20 school year.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on Thursday which orders all K-12 school buildings to close for the remainder of the school year — unless restrictions are lifted — and ensures continuing of learning by setting guidelines for remote learning.

“My number one priority right now is protecting Michigan families from the spread of COVID-19,” says Whitmer. “For the sake of our students, their families, and the more than 100,000 teachers and staff in our state, I have made the difficult decision to close our school facilities for the remainder of the school year,”

According to Whitmer, all Michigan high school seniors will be given the opportunity to graduate this year so that they may make a successful postsecondary transition.

Additionally, all standardized tests previously scheduled for the remainder of the school year will be cancelled.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 10,791 cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, an increase of 1,457 since Wednesday, and a total of 417 deaths.