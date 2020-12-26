UPDATE: Ministry called in after Industrial Accident in East-Windsor

An industrial accident in east Windsor is under investigation.

Windsor Police Service says first responders were called to a commercial building in the 6500 block of Cantelon Drive just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

Owen Cote had previously photographed a fire at the location on Dec. 20 and confirmed it is the same building that sustained $500,000 in damages last week.

Cote returned Saturday and tells AM800 News a portion of the building that was still standing last week has collapsed.

Police will only confirm a person has been injured and the Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate at this time.