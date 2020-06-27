UPDATE: Miracle Food Drive Collects 200,000 Kg and Counting

A miracle has happened in Windsor-Essex with more than 200,000 kilograms of non-perishable food items.

More than 10,000 volunteers grabbed donations from porches across Essex County for the June 27 Miracle Food Drive starting at 12 p.m. Trucks and car loads of items were brought to the WFCU Centre Saturday around 3 p.m. and continue to pour in.

The Unemployed Help Centre's June Muir tells AM800 News the donations will help the region through its worst crisis in recent decades.

"I want to make sure everyone knows what they did today is going to help are community in Windsor, Ont. and Essex County," she says. "Without that help we don't know what we'd do because these fundraisers aren't going to happen this year, so what's happened today truly is a miracle."

She says the community just assured foodbanks can help those who are struggling financially during the pandemic.

"Today was their day, they came with trucks decorated, with food, they were excited and would pop out and say "we can help, what do you need,'" says Muir. "That's what it's about, helping your neighbours, helping people in a tough time. Who every thought we'd have a pandemic and who thought we'd be prepared and have enough food?"