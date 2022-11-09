iHeartRadio
UPDATE: Missing person no longer in Ontario


Stuart Calvin Ryan was last seen Oct. 31 in the Halifax Regional Municipality, Nova Scotia. (Source: OPP)

Leamington OPP have provided an update on a missing person. 

On Tuesday, OPP received a report from Halifax Regional Police Service that a person reported missing from Nova Scotia may be in Leamington, Essex County. 

Police are attempting to locate 59-year-old Stuart Calvin Ryan, of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. 

Ryan was last seen on October 31 in the Halifax Regional Municipality, Nova Scotia.

HRPS were advised today that the man is no longer in the province of Ontario. 

Police would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in the matter. 
 

