UPDATE: More Than 2,000 COVID-19 Deaths in Canada

More than 2,000 people have now died across Canada as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The death count marked the grim milestone when Ontario reported 54 deaths on Thursday – only eight days after the 1,000th death was reported. Ontario's announcement, the first of the day, brought the national total to 2,028.

Across Canada, there are currently around 24,000 active cases of COVID-19. Almost 14,000 patients have recovered.

The very first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Toronto on Jan. 27, just over 12 weeks ago and it was about six weeksa go when the first Canadian death was reported on March 9 — a man in his 80s who lived in a long-term care home in British Columbia.

— With files from CTV News