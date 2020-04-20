UPDATE: Motive Sought After One of Canada's Deadliest Mass Killings

RCMP now says at least 19 people, including a veteran RCMP officer, are the victims of a mass killing in Nova Scotia.

Investigators warn the death toll could climb as authorities continue to unravel the suspect's violent path across the province Saturday night and into Sunday.

"Today is a devastating day for Nova Scotia and it will remain etched in the minds of many for years to come," said commanding RCMP officer Lee Bergerman at a news conference Sunday.

According to RCMP, the suspect shot some of his victims and several properties, along with police vehicles, were torched. Some of the victims were known to the suspect. In total, there are 16 different crime scenes.

Police confirmed that Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the Nova Scotia RCMP, died Sunday morning while responding to the active shooter incident.

"Heidi answered the call of duty and lost her life while protecting those she served," said Bergerman, her voice wavering with emotion. "Two children have lost their mother and a husband has lost his wife. Parents have lost their daughter and countless others lost an incredible friend and colleague."

RCMP have now identified a second officer who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Chad Morrison has since been discharged and according to authorities, is recovering at home.

Premier Stephen McNeil offered condolences to families of the victims and called the incident "one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province's history."

The suspect, who at one point in his rampage wore a police uniform and drove a car made to look like an RCMP cruiser, is also dead.

The death toll surpasses that of the 14 victims killed in the 1989 Polytechnique massacre in Montreal.

— With files from CTV News