UPDATE: NBA Star Kobe Bryant Dies in Helicopter Crash

National Basketball Association star Kobe Bryant and his daughter have died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, about 50 km west of Los Angeles.

Bryant was traveling in his private helicopter when it went down Sunday at 10am PT, according to TMZ Sports.

Initial reports indicated Bryant's wife Vanessa and four children were not on board the aircraft, but multiple sources are now saying his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore has died alongside her father.

The Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department reported five people dead in the crash, but have since updated that total to nine after reviewing the flight's manifest.

The LA County Sheriffs Department says an investigation to determine the cause of the crash is underway and official confirmation of those on board will be provided after the county coroner’s office completes its investigation.

Bryant was an 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career spent entirely with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He was 41 years old.