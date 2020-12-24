UPDATE: Nine New Deaths Linked to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit has announced nine new COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Eight of the deaths were long term care home residents and one was from the community.

The long term care home deaths include a man in his 70s, two men in their 80s, three women in their 80s and two women in their 90s.

The community death is a man in his 70s.

To date, there have been 114 COVID-19 related deaths in the region.

The health unit is also reporting 141 new COVID-19 cases.

Of the cases announced Thursday morning, 33 are related to outbreaks, six are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, one is considered community spread and 101 are under investigation.

There are now 1290 active cases in the community.

80 confirmed cases are in hospital.

The area has now recorded 6,464 cases since the pandemic began with 5,060 listed as resolved.

There are 14 outbreaks at long term care/retirement homes along with 12 workplace outbreaks, three hospital outbreaks, three school outbreaks and three community outbreaks.