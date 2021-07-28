UPDATE: No Injuries Reported after Apartment Fire in Downtown Windsor

The cause of an apartment fire in downtown Windsor has yet to be determined.

Windsor Fire and Rescue was called to an apartment building at 1616 Ouellette Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Acting Chief Fire Prevention Officer Mike Coste says the fire broke out in a unit on the third floor of the building.

He says the fire was brought under control quickly and everyone escaped without injury.

Coste says an investigator has been called to determine the cause of the blaze.

