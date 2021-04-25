UPDATE: No Injuries Reported After House Fire in Devonshire Heights

A barbeque is to blame for a house fire in Devonshire Heights that caused $100,000 in damages over the weekend.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Service was called to the home in the 1500 block of Kamloops Street around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says the fire was brought under control quickly, but hotspots in the attic continued to be an issue well into the afternoon.

He says a barbeque placed too close to the home caused the fire.

No one was hurt in the fire, but Lee says one person has been displaced.