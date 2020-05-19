UPDATE: No New COVID-19 Deaths in Windsor-Essex, 11 New Cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit wants people with even one symptom of COVID-19 to get tested.

During the daily update Tuesday morning, officials announced 11 new positive cases in the region for a total of 794 and no new deaths, for a total of 63.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed pointed out with more lab capacity available, he is asking people who are suffering from either a fever, cough or shortness of breath to get tested, adding it is important to set a low threshold to monitor the virus in the community.

"The purpose of this test is diagnostic, and is not preventative in nature,” says Dr. Ahmed. “Testing individuals does not alter the course of the disease."

With more businesses opening, Dr. Ahmed says he is worried about a second wave, as a second wave could be more deadly. He says this isn’t over.

"What I worry the most is the false sense of security that many of us wants to feel, we all want to believe that we got this, we got this under control and I want us to be realistic."

14,180 tests have been done with 922 results pending.