Clean up is underway after a fire tore through some brush near E.C. Row Expressway.

Windsor Fire and Rescue announced a road closure in the 4400 block of the North Service Road just after 12 p.m. Thursday.

It took more than an hour for firefighters to get the blaze under control due to high winds, but the fire is out and the roadway has reopened.

No word on property damage or injuries.