UPDATE: One local beach closed, and one not recommended for swimming

One local beach has opened following retesting.

On Tuesday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit had Belle River Beach and Mettawas Beach listed as closed due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

After resampling, the health unit now has Belle River Beach listed as open, and safe to swim.

Mettawas Beach is still closed to the public, and Sandpoint is still listed as not recommended for swimming.

Cedar Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Colchester Beach, Holiday Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach, and Seacliff Beach are all open and safe to swim in.

