UPDATE: One local beach closed, two local beaches not recommended for swimming

One local beach is closed and two local beaches are not recommended for swimming.

On Wednesday, the Windsor Essex County Health Unit had Belle River Beach and Colchester Beach listed as closed due to high levels of E.coli in the water.

The WECHU also had Mettawas Beach listed as not recommended for swimming.

Following retesting of the beach water, the health unit now only has Belle River Beach listed as closed.

Colchester Beach and Mettawas Beach are both now listed as not recommended for swimming.

Cedar Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Holiday Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach, Sandpoint Beach and Seacliff Beach are all open and are safe to swim in.

