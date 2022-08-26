UPDATE: One local beach not recommended for swimming

Only one local beach is not recommended for swimming this week following re-sampling of the water.

On Tuesday, the Windsor Essex County Health Unit had Sandpoint Beach listed as closed due to high levels of bacteria in the water that may pose a risk to your health.

Following re-sampling, the health unit now has Sandpoint Beach listed as open and safe to swim in.

Mettawas Beach is still listed as not recommended for swimming.

Belle River Beach, Cedar Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Colchester Beach, Holiday Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach and Seacliff Beach all remain open and are safe to swim in.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of WECHU