UPDATE: One Man Dead After Crash on Lauzon Parkway

More on a multi-vehicle crash AM800 News told you about Sunday morning.

The driver of one of the vehicles has now passed away.

Windsor police were called to the intersection of Lauzon Parkway and Forest Glade Dr. for a collision involving a SUV and pick-up truck just before 4pm Saturday afternoon.

The driver and passenger from one vehicle were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 61-year-old driver succumbed to his injuries Sunday — the female passenger remains in hospital in critical condition.

As a result, the driver of the pick-up truck was arrested after being released from hospital.

A 29-year-old man is facing charges of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

