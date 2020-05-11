UPDATE: Ontario Legislature Expected to Extend State of Emergency

It’s expected the emergency order in Ontario will be extended to June 2.

According to The Canadian Press, a statement from the government house leader's office says in addition to agreeing on the emergency order, unanimous consent is also expected to quickly vote on all stages of a bill that makes COVID-19-related changes to several acts.

Politicians have returned to the chamber several times since the pandemic began, to extend the state of emergency, but have now also agreed to regular question periods.

The legislature will sit on Tuesday and as well as May 19, 20, 26, 27, June 2 and 3.

The government says it is consulting with opposition parties about the possibility of extending sittings into the summer.

Only 42 out of Ontario's 124 members will be allowed in the chamber at any given time to ensure physical distancing.

Also discussed on Monday was what's expected to be a historic defict in Ontario due to COVID-19.

The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario says that the partial shutdown of the province's economy will quadruple Ontario's budget deficit to $41-billion in 2020-21, the largest in provincial history.

Higher deficits will result in sharply increased borrowing and debt, raising Ontario's net debt-to-GDP ratio to a record 49.7 per cent in 2020-21, up almost 10 percentage points from last year.

— With files from The Canadian Press