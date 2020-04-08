UPDATE: Ontario's English Catholic Teachers Ratify Deal on Central Terms

Ontario's English Catholic teachers have voted to accept the central terms of a three year deal.

The 2019-2020 school years have been marred by repeated strike action from the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA), but that may be a thing of the past.

Under the deal the union has secured funding for programs and supports for vulnerable students, ensured that no student has to participate in mandatory e-learning, and enhanced processes related to the reporting of violence in the classroom.

The union says the agreement also allows OECTA to continue pursuing a Charter challenge against the government's unconstitutional cap on compensation increases.

Local Secondary School President Joe Brannagan says the deal relieves some tension during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"People are back to work. I'm starting Monday in terms of delivering curriculum to students [online], so to not have the specter of labour strife over everyone's shoulder is a good thing," he says.

Negotiations between local OECTA units and each school board will now take place to come to terms on their respective collective agreements.

Brannagan doesn't see any issues that could hold things up locally.

"I can speak for secondary teachers. I think that once we're able to get something together and meet with the [Windsor-Essex Catholic District School] board ... they're in the same boat as we are and it will be pretty straight forward," he added.

Brannagan tells AM800 News the back and forth with the province during physical distancing will be a challenge.

"We have to meld the provincial agreement in with the parts of the agreement that we have locally," he says.

More than 45,000 teachers in Ontario's publicly funded English Catholic schools, from Kindergarten to Grade 12 are represented by OECTA.

Wednesday's ratification ends a bargaining process that included more than 50 meetings with the province, four one-day full withdrawals of service by Catholic teachers and their first-ever province-wide strike.