UPDATE: Ontario's Top Doctor to be Replaced in Coming Weeks

The province has confirmed Ontario's top doctor will soon leave his post.

According to a statement released Sunday morning, a motion will be tabled Monday to appoint Dr. Kieran Moore as the province's next Chief Medical Officer of Health to succeed Dr. David Williams upon his retirement on June 25.

Moore, who currently heads up the Kingston-area public health unit, will work alongside Williams for a few weeks starting June 7.

The statement goes on to say Williams had previously postponed his retirement to continue guiding the province through the pandemic — he has been Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health since February 2016.

Williams recently had his contract extended to September, however, he's faced heavy criticism over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontario's COVID-19 Long-Term Care Commission lambasted Williams' response during the early days of the crisis.

And more recently, Premier Doug Ford has ignored his recommendation to reopen schools for the last month of the academic year.