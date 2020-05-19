UPDATE: Ontario Schools to Remain Closed

Public schools in Ontario will not be reopening during the current school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, Premier Doug Ford says the safety of children is his top priority, and at-home learning will continue.

According to Ford, officials are working hard to ensure that child care centres can reopen once the province gets to its second stage of reopening.

"Nothing is more important than protecting our kids in this province, bar none over anything," said Ford. "Today's announcement gives parents certainty, knowing that their children can continue to learn safely at home and that we have a plan for child care as we work to gradually reopen more of our economy, when it is safe to do so."

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he will announce a plan for reopening schools in September before the end of June.

Schools have been closed in Ontario since March 13.

Ford also says that overnight camps will not go ahead this summer, but as long as trends keep improving, day camps will be able to open, with strict public health measures in place.