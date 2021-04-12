UPDATE: Ontario Students to Learn Virtually Following Spring Break

The Ford government is reversing course and cancelling all in-class instruction in Ontario schools after reading week.

Premier Doug Ford says students will move to online learning next week because of the high risk posed by community spread of COVID-19.

No timeline has been set for when students might resume in-class instruction -- with Ford saying that will be decided based on COVID-19 data.

Health officials in Toronto, Peel and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph had already ordered schools to close for at least two weeks when the government balked at a province-wide shutdown on grounds it would harm students' mental health.