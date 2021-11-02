UPDATE: Ontario to boost minimum wage to $15 an hour, Ford says

MILTON, Ont. - Premier Doug Ford says Ontario will increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

He says the wage, which is currently $14.35, will increase on Jan. 1.

Ford's Progressive Conservative government cancelled a scheduled increase from $14 to $15 that was supposed to happen in 2019.

The previous year, the Liberal government at the time bumped the minimum wage up from $11.60 to $14 an hour, and businesses complained about the speed with which that rise happened.

The Ford government said that increase was a lot for businesses to absorb, so they were cancelling the next scheduled increase to $15 to allow companies to catch up.

Increases since then have been tied to inflation, and the most recent increase on Oct. 1 was 10 cents.