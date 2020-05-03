UPDATE: OPP Investigation Continues in Tecumseh

Provincial police say they have cleared the scene of an investigation in Tecumseh, Ont.

Few details have been released, but OPP appeared to be searching a large area on the west side of the town Sunday.

Police asked the public to avoid the area between Riverside Drive and Tecumseh Road and Manning Road and Banwell Road for "an ongoing investigation" at 11:20 a.m.

The scene has been cleared and there is no threat to public safety as of 2 p.m., according to a tweet from OPP.

Windsor Police Service assisted the Essex County OPP with holding the perimeter of the scene and sent their K9 Unit as well.

Photos on social media showed police surrounding a cube truck on Riverside Drive, but OPP have yet to confirm its involvement in the investigation.