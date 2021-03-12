UPDATE: Pedestrian Killed in Collision on Highway 401

No charges are expected after a London, Ont. man was struck and killed by a transport truck on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a collision in the westbound lanes just east of Bloomfield Road Friday morning around 6:40am.

The 30 year old was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the transport truck was not injured.

Provincial police say, "the death is not suspicious and foul play is not suspected."

Lane restriction have been in place while the OPP's Technical Collision Investigators reconstruct the scene.

All lanes have since reopened.

— with file from AM800's Gord Bacon.