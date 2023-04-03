iHeartRadio
UPDATE: Person of interest found in Lakeshore


Provincial Police in Lakeshore have identified a person of interest. 

On Sunday afternoon, a resident reported that they were approached by a man and physical contact was made while walking in Centennial Park in Puce. 

Police say there was then a second report of a similar incident by another resident. 

The man was described as being of East Indian descent, about 70-years old, 5'8", thin, with a long grey beard and was wearing a turban while riding a blue/green bike. 

Police say the have identified the man and thank the public for their help. 

