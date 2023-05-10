UPDATE: Police arrest suspect after alleged sexual assault of a minor

The Windsor Police Service has announced a suspect has been arrested in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a minor.

Police announced late Wednesday afternoon that thanks to tips from the community, members of the Major Crimes Unit arrested a suspect.

Investigators released an image of a suspect Wednesday morning as they worked to identify a man in connection to the case.

Police say two youths were walking in the area of Wyandotte St. E. and Mercer Ave. on April 30 when they were approached by an unknown man.

According to police, the man reportedly grabbed the arm of the underaged girl, pulled her toward himself and attempted to kiss her.

Police say when a witness intervened, the suspect fled the scene.

The case remains under investigation.