UPDATE: Police at Sandwich Secondary School due to concerning graffiti

Police in LaSalle have a presence at Sandwich Secondary School today due to some concerning graffiti.

On June 9, school officials notified the LaSalle Police Service of some concerning graffiti written on a bathroom stall in one of their student washrooms.

Police immediately began an investigation and are working with school officials on the matter, which includes reviewing surveillance cameras.

Police will have an increased presence at the school to ensure everyone's safety and are actively seeking to identify the culprit.

Police are asking the public, staff or students to come forward with any information regarding this investigation.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at www.catchcrooks.com or by calling 519 258-8477.