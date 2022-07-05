iHeartRadio
UPDATE: Police have located a 20-year-old Windsor woman

The Windsor Police Service has announced that a 20-year-old city woman reported missing has been found safe.

A call for help to locate Julie Collins was issued Tuesday morning after she was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on July 4 in the 1000-block of Goyeau St.

The public is being thanked for their help in locating the city woman.

The Windsor Police Service needs help to locate a 20-year-old Julie Collins, last last seen around 11:30 p.m. on July 4 in the 1000-block of Goyeau St. (Image courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

