UPDATE: Police Investigate Stabbing in Walkerville

Police are investigating an early morning stabbing that sent a man to hospital in Walkerville.

Windsor Police Service says it happened near the intersection of Walker Road and Richmond Street at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police tell AM800 News a man in his 30's was taken to hospital but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Windsor police say no one is in custody and the Major Crime Unit is handling the investigation.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area while the reconstruct the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.