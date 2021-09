The LaSalle Police Service is investigating the death of an adult male at a home in the town.

Police were called to a home at 2239 Front Rd. near Gary Avenue Monday evening.

Investigators were still there Tuesday morning, with police tape up around the residence.

At this time, no further information is being released as the investigation is on-going.

Police say there is no concern or risk to public safety.

With files from Rusty Thomson