UPDATE: Police investigating a fatal crash in LaSalle

The LaSalle Police Service has released more information regarding an early morning head-on crash that left one person dead.

Police were called to the 8800-block of Howard Avenue around 6:20 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash between a PT Cruiser and a small motorcycle.

Police Constable Terry Seguin says the driver of the bike, a young adult from Windsor, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Howard Avenue was closed until 1 p.m. but has since re-opened.