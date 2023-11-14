Update: Police investigating fatal crash in Leamington

One person is dead after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Leamington.

Provincial police say the crash occurred just before 6 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 77 between County Road 18 and Mersea Road 5.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, OPP constable Steven Duguay says the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We have a single vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Highway 77 between County Road 18 Mersea Road 5 this morning," says Duguay. "Just before 6 a.m. this collision occurred and we have one fatal, one person deceased at scene here."

He says the OPP West Region's Traffic Incident and Management Enforcement Team will be on scene investigating the crash with officers from the Leamington Detachment.

"There's still lots of investigating to do here to figure out to what brought to where we are right now but we're going to ask anybody out there, if they travelled this highway this morning just prior to 6 a.m. if they saw anything or seen anything that they think that we should know give us a call, call the Leamington Detachment at 1-888-310-1122," he says.

The highway was closed for about five hours but has since reopened.

— with files from AM800's Kathie McMann