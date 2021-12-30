UPDATE: Police investigating Forest Glade homicide
An investigation is underway by the Windsor police Major Crime Unit after a homicide in the city.
Police say it occurred Wednesday night around 7:30pm in the area of Forest Glade Drive and Wildwood Drive.
According to police, a suspect is in custody.
Police had the area closed for several hours but it reopened Thursday morning around 5am.
Police expect to release additional details later today.
Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.
This is the second homicide in the city since the end of November.