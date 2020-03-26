UPDATE: Police Investigation Closes Intersection in Downtown Windsor

An "ongoing investigation" has closed off a residential area in downtown Windsor.

Police have had a section of homes on the corner of Elliott and Mercer Streets taped off since at least 12 p.m. Thursday.

Windsor Police Service say a weapon may be involved and is asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.

Police are also asking the public not to shoot video or photograph the scene as it may jeopardize the safety of the responding officers

More to come.