UPDATE: Police 'Looking into' Another Gathering at Harvest Bible Church

Police are "looking into" another gathering in defiance of pandemic orders at a church on the city's west end.

Windsor Police Service confirmed they were called to the Harvest Bible Church at 2001 Spring Garden Rd. Sunday morning following complaints about dozens of people seen entering the building.

Police would only say they are looking into the matter, but are not releasing further details at this time.

AM800 News arrived at the church at around 1 p.m. Sunday to find more than 20 vehicles and several groups of people still mingling in the parking lot.

The church has come under fire in the past for hosting gatherings exceeding provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

Pastor Aaron Rock was charged under the Reopening Ontario Act for holding a service in December of last year.

— with files from AM800's Zander Broeckel.