A police investigation in underway in the area of Wyandotte Street East at St. Rose Avenue in east Windsor.

Windsor police have police tape up at a gas station at the corner.

According to police, the Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Police say there are no injuries and no threat to public safety.

Police tape is up at a gas station in east Windsor on Wyandotte Street at St. Rose. March 9, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of AM800's Rob Hindi)