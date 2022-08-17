UPDATE: Police reopen section of E.C. Row after fatal motorcycle collision
Windsor police say a motorcyclist has died following a collision on the E.C. Row Expressway at Dougall Avenue.
Police say the crash took place around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
Traffic was being diverted at the Dougall off-ramp and the eastbound on-ramp was closed for several hours.
According to CTV Windsor, the police reconstruction team was called to the scene to determine what happened.
The area reopened early Thursday morning.