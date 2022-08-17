iHeartRadio
UPDATE: Police reopen section of E.C. Row after fatal motorcycle collision

Windsor police say a motorcyclist has died following a collision on the E.C. Row Expressway at Dougall Avenue.

Police say the crash took place around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Traffic was being diverted at the Dougall off-ramp and the eastbound on-ramp was closed for several hours.

According to CTV Windsor, the police reconstruction team was called to the scene to determine what happened.

The area reopened early Thursday morning.

