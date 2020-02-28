UPDATE: Police Search for Missing Boy in Essex

The OPP is thanking the public for its help locating a missing boy in Essex.

Police say the 10 year old was reported missing from the area of Woodview Drive and Joan Flood Drive around 5pm Friday.

OPP Const. Stephanie Moniz tells AM800 News the boy was found safely around 8pm.

"The OPP is very grateful to the citizens of Essex. Many people were out looking for this young man on foot and in cars," she says. "We are fortunate to serve such a helpful, caring community."