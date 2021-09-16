UPDATE: Portion of Leamington's library branch blocked off due to rain damage

Tuesday night's rainfall has impacted an Essex County Library branch.

Library board chair Nelson Santos says water entered the branch in Leamington through the roof causing damages to some material and parts of the flooring.

He says portions of the branch have been blocked off but guests are still allowed inside the building.

Santos says it was a significant downpour.

"It was found that water did enter the branch through the roof and it created some damage at the branch including some of the materials and flooring specifically in areas obviously in areas customers and guests would be utilizing."

Santos says Essex County Library is working with the Municipality of Leamington.

He says the municipality owns the building.

"They've reviewed it and are doing the clean up and work to bring it back to normal," Santos said.

Santos says it's too early to say the cost of the damages.

He says some of the flooring needs to be replaced.

"Leamington had a restoration and renewal of the facility just a couple years ago and the flooring itself is actually a little bit more efficient to remove and take care of than it was previously," he continued. "It's not just one big section of flooring. It's taken apart in pieces so it's helping I think in the clean up overall."

The Leamington branch is located on John Street.