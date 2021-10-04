UPDATE: Possible explosives near the Ambassador Bridge

The Windsor Police Service is on the scene near the Ambassador Bridge for possible explosives located in the area.

The Canada Border Services Agency alerted police after possible explosives were located inside a vehicle in secondary inspection.

Police say no threat is associated with this and is believed to be an isolated incident.

The area was evacuated and the bridge is shut down for both traffic in both directions.

Traffic is now being rerouted to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and the Blue Water Bridge near Sarnia.

People are told to avoid the area.

This is a developing story