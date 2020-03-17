UPDATE: Premier Ford Declares State of Emergency in Ontario

Premier Doug Ford has declared a state of emergency in Ontario due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a news conference Tuesday morning, Ford said it was a decision that was not made lightly, calling COVID-19 "a danger of major proportions."

As part of the state of emergency, the order bans public events of over 50 people, including parades, events and services within places of worship until March 31.

Effective immediately, the province has ordered the closure of all facilities providing indoor recreation programs, all public libraries, all private schools, all licensed childcare centres, all theatres, cinemas and concert venues, and all bars and restaurants except to provide takeout food and delivery.

Ford says this is not a provincial shut down and the majority of businesses won't be affected by the order.

Essential services such as grocery stores will continue to operate.

Ontario has also set aside a $100-million contingency fund, and is receiving $200-million from the federal government. That money is also being directed to health-care resources, Ford said, and a provincial support package for businesses is in the works.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says a clear messaged needed to come from the upper levels of government.

"So now the premier declaring a state of emergency lets him and cabinet take control, " he says. "Show some decisive leadership and he went out there today and said this will be happening effective immediately."

Dilkens says the province needs leadership at this time.

"There is no doubt that this will probably get worse before it gets better," says Dilkens. "So taking the leadership that he took today is great for Premier Ford, it shows that they are in command, and certainly the messaging that will come out from the province will certainly affect all communities in the province will be clear and decisive and unambiguous to anyone who is listening and watching."

Dilkens will be on a call later today with big city mayors across the province including the deputy prime minister to talk about the situation and the impact on the economy.

"We will be urging them to take this type of action to help protect the small businesses and service busines that will be so deeply affected by what is happening here today and over the last week or so."

Dilkens is in self-islation for 14 days after returning home from Jordan Monday night.

(@fordnation via Twitter)