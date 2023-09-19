Update provided on Wheatley Water Treatment Plant fire; boil water advisory still in effect

A boil water advisory is still in effect for consumers of the Chatham-Kent Municipal Water Distribution Systems.

The advisory was put in place on Wednesday, September 13 after a fire at the Wheatley Water Treatment Plant.

The Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission continues to assess the damage caused by the fire.

Water samples were collected on Monday from the distribution system and the samples are being expedited.

In terms of the Water Treatment Plant structure itself, the initial investigation has taken place and structural engineers are on-site assessing the extent of the damage.

A restoration team is ready to start decontamination to make the site safe for contractors to begin repairs once they are allowed to enter.

For the time being, residents in Wheatley and Tilbury will experience low water pressure.

The PUC is asking that residents of Wheatley, Tilbury and customers served by the South Water Treatment Plant, which includes the communities of Blenheim, Merlin, Coatsworth, Shrewsbury, Rondeau and Erieau, conserve water until further notice.

During a Boil Water Advisory, water can be consumed after bringing it to a rolling boil for one minute.

This advisory measure is in place until CK Public Health receives additional information regarding the stability of the water system.