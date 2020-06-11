UPDATE: Province Announces Date to Resume Visits at Long-Term Care Homes

As of June 18, family and friends will be allowed to visit residents of Ontario’s long-term care and retirement homes.

In consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, the Ontario government said Thursday that the gradual resumption will mean permitted access to outdoor visits of one person per resident each week at a minimum.

Retirement homes will resume indoor and outdoor visits in designated areas or resident suites when physical distancing can be maintained.

Other residential care settings will be able to allow outdoor visits of two people at time and physical distancing will be required for all visits.

Visitors will be subject to strict health and safety protocols, including requiring visitors to pass active screening every time they visit, confirming with staff that they have tested negative for COVID-19 within the previous two weeks, and complying with the infection prevention and control protocols. This includes bringing and wearing a face covering during visits.

Additionally, long-term care and retirement homes, as well as other residential care settings, must meet the following conditions before they welcome visitors:

Homes must not be in outbreak;

Homes must have an established process for communicating visitor protocol and the associated safety procedures; and

Homes must maintain the highest infection prevention and control standards.

For retirement homes, visitor admissions will vary from home to home depending upon their individual circumstances.

Other residential care settings will also be allowed visitors under similar rules. These residential care settings include homes serving people with developmental disabilities, shelters for survivors of gender-based violence, and children's residential settings.

Visits have been restricted since mid-March, with only essential visitors permitted to enter long-term care and retirement homes.