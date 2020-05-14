UPDATE: Province Announces Stage 1 of Reopening

The provincial government has announced the first stages of reopening Ontario.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon, Premier Doug Ford says as of 12:01am on Saturday, private parks, camp grounds, marinas, boat clubs, golf courses and business that board animals will be allowed to open.

He says we will officially enter stage one on May 19 which means other places will be allowed to open including retail stores with street entrance that are not located in shopping mall.

"Today's news is good news, our efforts are paying off," says Ford.

Also as part of stage one, outdoor sports fields, tennis courts and off-leash dog parks, vets and other pet services such as grooming by appointment only, and animal shelters will also be able to open.

Household services such as cleaning and maintenance will be permitted as well as certain health and medical services such as scheduled surgeries and in-person counselling.

As soon as 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020:

Golf courses will be able to open, with clubhouses open only for washrooms and restaurants open only for take-out.

Marinas, boat clubs and public boat launches may open for recreational use.

Private parks and campgrounds may open to enable preparation for the season and to allow access for trailers and recreational vehicles whose owners have a full season contract.

Businesses that board animals, such as stables, may allow boarders to visit, care for or ride their animal.

Ontario's first stage of reopening will begin on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. and will include: