UPDATE: Province Assumes Management of 5 Additional Long-Term Care Homes

Premier Doug Ford says effective immediately the province has begun process of taking over management of five additional homes in the GTA amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The takeover process is already underway at Eatonville Care Centre, Hawthorne Place Care Centre, Altamont Care Community, Orchard Villa, as well as Camilla Care Community, which was not in the report, but has seen 61 residents die during a COVID-19 outbreak.

Ford also says the government will be conducting "extremely rigorous'' inspections of those homes, as well as 13 others facing challenges and will be doing random spot checks across the province.

In addition to the inspections, the premier also says he is expediting an independent commission into long-term care following an armed forces report that detailed things such as cockroach infestations, aggressive feeding that caused choking, bleeding infections, and residents crying for help for hours. Ford is hopeful the commission will be established in July.

Ford says Ontario is fully prepared to pull operating licences and shut down facilities if necessary, or take over management at more homes.

The province announced on Monday that the Ministry of Long-Term Care issued Mandatory Management Orders appointing local hospitals to temporarily manage River Glen Haven Nursing Home in Sutton and Downsview Long Term Care in North York both for 90 days.

— With files from The Canadian Press