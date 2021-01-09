UPDATE: Province Expands Eligibility for Emergency Child Care

Ontario is expanding the list of essential workers eligible to receive emergency childcare.

The announcement comes as thousands of students attend school remotely to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce revealed the expanded list at a rare weekend news conference Saturday morning.

The expanded list can be seen below:

(Photo courtesy of the Province of Ontario)

Earlier this week, the province announced schools across southern Ontario would not be returning to in-person classes on Monday as planned, but would instead continue attending classes remotely until at least January 25.

All applications must be processed through the City of Windsor — residents are being asked not to reach out to childcare providers directly.

More information on who qualifies and how to apply can be found on the city's Children's Services website.

Windsor-Essex remains under the grey lockdown level of the Reopening Ontario Act.