UPDATE: Province Postpones March Break Until April 12

Ontario's education minister says March break will be postponed until April 12.

Stephen Lecce made the announcement at 2 p.m. Thursday along side the health minister and the province's top doctor.

The province began considering the cancellation of March break last month in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 — but ultimately decided to postpone the start date.

Lecce said at the time that he was waiting for advice from Ontario's chief medical officer before making a final decision and it hasn't been easy.

"The decision is all more important as we move to protect our communities from the emerging variant of this disease," says Lecce. "I recognize that this one more change in a year that's been challenging for so many students and our education staff who continue to work so hard."

He says the decision was made to keep Ontario families safe.

"It is of the up most importance that we do not travel at this time especially as we lead in to the month of March," says Lecce. "This postponement also limits any further disruption to students as they can return to in-person learning during a time that has been challenging."

March Break was originally scheduled to take place from March 15 to March 19.

The province's largest teachers' union has called on the government to keep March break in place, saying students, families and teachers need the time off.

Schools across Ontario, except those in three Greater Toronto Area hot spots, have resumed in-person learning after a stretch of online classes.

Students in Toronto, Peel Region and York Region return to physical classrooms on Feb. 16.

— with files from The Canadian Press.