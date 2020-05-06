UPDATE: Request for Fresh Evidence Denied in Fight Against Hospital Location

A request for fresh evidence to be introuced in the fight against the proposed site of the acute care hospital has been denied.

The group Citizens for an Accountable Mega Hospital Planning Process (CAMPP) was hoping to introduce fresh evidence dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and the shut down of Transit Windsor as it relates to the planning process and location at County Rd. 42 and the 9th Concession.

CAMPP made the request Wednesday morning before the Ontario Divisional Court and is asking the court for permission to appeal a ruling by the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) which dismissed the group's appeal last year over the rezoning of the proposed hospital.

The group wanted the court to consider several issues including ensuring emergency services are properly located, that planning properly considers climate change impacts as well as the potential impact the COVID-19 pandemic may have on the project.

Justice Gregory Verbeem is assigned to the hearing.

The hearing has concluded for the day and is set to resume on Monday at 10am.