UPDATE: Residents Asked to Report Flooding as Rain Continues to Fall in Windsor

The City of Windsor is asking the public to report flooding with heavy rain continuing throughout the day Friday.

City Engineer Mark Winterton says to call 311 or use Windsor's 311 Mobile App to help crews respond where needed.

Winterton tells AM800 News there is some flooding throughout the city, but officials are still in the process of assessing the situation.

Listeners have reporting parts of Crawford Avenue south of Wyandotte Street West are under water with flooding reaching the Merchant Paper Company near Erie Street West.

Photos posted via Twitter also show parking lots flooding in Tecumseh along Manning Road in the area of County Road 22 and on Lesperance Road near Cedarwood Drive.

If motorists encounter a flooded roadway, Winterton says to avoid the area, as their vehicle will likely get stuck and cause more problems for crews trying to clear standing water.